FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNGGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.39. 262,791 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

