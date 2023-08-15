FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.39. 262,791 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.47.
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.
