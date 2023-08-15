FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.39. 262,791 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

