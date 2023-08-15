Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
FJTNF stock remained flat at $11.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.