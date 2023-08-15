Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FJTNF stock remained flat at $11.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

