Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 888,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,597. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

