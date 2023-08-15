G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, G999 has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $514.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

