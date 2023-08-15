Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.