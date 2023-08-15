Galxe Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $97.64 million and $8.40 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Galxe Token Profile
Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,890,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.
Galxe Token Trading
