Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 368.75% from the company’s current price.

GMDA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.43.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.