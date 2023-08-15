Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,073,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,567,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $789.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.