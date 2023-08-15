Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,073,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,567,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
The stock has a market cap of $789.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of -0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
