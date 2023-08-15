GateToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $814,904.76 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. GateToken has a market cap of $391.59 million and $814,904.76 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00013972 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.80 or 1.00050749 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002243 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,044,285 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,284.92962714 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.09048728 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $638,797.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

