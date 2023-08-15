Gemsstock Ltd. Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,224 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 21.1% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,506.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 613,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,709,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE TECK traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,862. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

