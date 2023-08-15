Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.60

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 165632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GENL
Genel Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tolga Bilgin bought 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £756,000 ($959,025.75). Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.