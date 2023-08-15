Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.60

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 165632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GENL

Genel Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The firm has a market cap of £230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.19.

In related news, insider Tolga Bilgin bought 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £756,000 ($959,025.75). Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.