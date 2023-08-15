General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $1,467,895.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.34. The company had a trading volume of 807,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

