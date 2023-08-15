General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

