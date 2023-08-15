Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Genfit by 1,005.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 269,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genfit by 561.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genfit by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genfit by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Genfit from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Genfit Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Further Reading

