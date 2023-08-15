GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $575,187.42 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,790,415 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

