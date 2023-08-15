Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $3.77. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 317,068 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Getty Images alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.