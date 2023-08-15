Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $3.77. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 317,068 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
