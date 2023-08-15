Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Water Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.