Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Update

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAYS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 8,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Global X Solar ETF has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $25.63.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAYS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Solar ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

