Globus Maritime (GLBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 4.5 %

GLBS stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

