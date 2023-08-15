goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to C$167.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

goeasy stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

