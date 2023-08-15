goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$167.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.14.

GSY opened at C$133.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 34.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

