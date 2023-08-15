Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 638,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 199,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,511,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

See Also

