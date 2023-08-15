GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 6.5%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. 584,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,403,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Get GoPro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GoPro

GoPro Trading Down 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.