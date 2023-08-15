Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 104,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 36,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 20.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

