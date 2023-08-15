Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.5 %
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.