Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.5 %

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

