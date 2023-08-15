Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,083,485 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2,592.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,485 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $110,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RTX by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 2,051,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,981. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

