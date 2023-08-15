Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $138.51 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3,110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,828 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $138,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.24. 413,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

