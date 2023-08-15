Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $65.63 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,399,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.3% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,525,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,434,000 after buying an additional 493,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 139,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 117,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,779,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,439. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

