Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $44.06 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 283,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

DRI stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $161.57. 374,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,387. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

