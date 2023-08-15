Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 386,572 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 393.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,572 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $96,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

