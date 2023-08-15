Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290,806 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $37,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 488,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.