Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 30,596 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

