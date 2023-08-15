Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,499 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.56. 1,665,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,921. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.