Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $80.25 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.40 and its 200 day moving average is $393.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.