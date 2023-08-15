Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 2,406 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 154.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

