Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $284.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.