Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.49.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

