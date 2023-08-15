Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after purchasing an additional 872,724 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,669,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCO opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

