Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AECOM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACM opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

