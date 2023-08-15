Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $799,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

TXN stock opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.