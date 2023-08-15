Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $799,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 36,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

