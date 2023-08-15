Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,896 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.32.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

