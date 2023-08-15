Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $503,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

