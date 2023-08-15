Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $493.45 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

