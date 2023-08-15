Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AECOM by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

