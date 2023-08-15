Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.