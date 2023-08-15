Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $427,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,759 shares in the company, valued at $37,143,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

