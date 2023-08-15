Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $547.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.93. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

