Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 45.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 46.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

