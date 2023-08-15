Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.